Rogers Cup postponed to August 2021

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and following the measures imposed by the Quebec government prohibiting the holding of events until August 31, 2020, Tennis Canada announced on Saturday the postponement of the Rogers Cup presented by National Bank event in Montreal. The tournament, which was scheduled to take place from August 7 to 16, 2020, is now postponed to August 6 to 15, 2021. Tennis Canada has been closely monitoring the coronavirus pandemic for several weeks now and has been in daily contact with government officials and the WTA.
“At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis we were hoping that the situation would be resolved in time to be able to host our tournament as initially planned on the calendar, but we knew that the chances were getting smaller and smaller in recent weeks,” stated Eugène Lapierre, Tournament Director of Rogers Cup presented by National Bank in Montreal. “Our priority in the management of this crisis has always been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our players, fans, volunteers, partners and employees. It is thus with a heavy heart that we received this news, but we understand that this decision was necessary. We would like to thank all our clients and partners for their collaboration and support during this difficult time. Rest assured that we will be working tirelessly in the coming months in order to make next year’s tournament a great celebration during which we will be able to celebrate the sport and enjoy each other’s company.”
The postponement of the tournament means that Montreal will host the women’s event in 2021.
Organizers invite everyone who purchased tickets to keep them, as their tickets will be valid for the tournament held in August 2021. “We will contact all ticketholders shortly in order to provide them with more specific details.
“Rogers Cup is the engine of tennis development in Canada, and ninety percent of the money that we successfully invest in the development of our sport each year comes from the profits of our tournaments,” stated Michael Downey, President and CEO at Tennis Canada. “It goes without saying that 2020 will be a very difficult year for our organization. We anticipate repercussions that will be felt over the course of the next few years. However, we know that we are privileged to be able to count on passionate employees as well as on loyal clients and partners who will help us during this rebuild period.”
