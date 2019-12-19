Rocket to welcome best women’s hockey players to Place Bell

For a great post-Christmas hockey fix look to Place Bell on Saturday, December 28 as the Laval Rocket will welcome the brightest stars of women’s hockey to their ice for an exciting twin bill. Players from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) on teams from Montreal and Minnesota will face off in a PWHPA Pro-Challenge. Taking part in the Challenge will be no less than 17 Olympians, including Marie-Philip Poulin, Hilary Knight, Mélodie Daoust and the Lamoureux twins, Jocelyne and Monique. The Rocket will close out the 2019 portion of their schedule as they start off the afternoon with a match against their Ontario rivals, the Toronto Marlies with a 3pm puck drop. At 6:30, the PWHPA Pro-Challenge will hit the ice. The rivalry theme will continue with the Challenge as Montreal and Minnesota are hockey hotbeds and winning is like breathing to these athletes. This one-time only event will bring together many elite hockey players from Canada and the United States with several players having represented their national teams at the Olympics and the World Championships, two of the most important events in women’s hockey. “With 17 Olympians and many other high-quality athletes, the PWHPA Pro-Challenge is a great opportunity for fans to reconnect with some of their favourite players and enjoy outstanding hockey,” said Mark Weightman, vice president of development and operations for the Laval Rocket and Place Bell. The Laval Rocket organization is proud to support and help grow women’s hockey and feels privileged to present such a high-caliber event that will feature Montreal / Quebec vs. Minnesota / USA teams in a cross-border rivalry for fans to enjoy. Fans can now purchase tickets for the double-header for as little as $19. It will also be possible to buy tickets for the PWHPA Pro-Challenge only for as little as $15. Tickets are now available on the Laval Rocket’s website www.rocketlaval.com under the promotions section or by phone at 1-855-634-4472.
Rocket to welcome best women’s hockey players to Place Bell
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
