The return to Place Bell re-energized the Rocket after coming off a tough road trip as Laval picked up points in all three games and snapped a six game skid as they banked a pair of wins. Laval split a pair against the Manitoba Moose, losing 5-4 in a shootout on Wednesday night then taking 4-1 decision Friday evening. Saturday afternoon, the Rocket dispatched North Division rivals the Toronto Marlies with a tight 2-1 victory. The homestand successes allowed the Rocket to move ahead in the standings, placing them in sixth and are within two points striking distance of the fourth place Syracuse Crunch. Wednesday night was a seesaw battle that finished in favour of the visitors with the 5-4 shootout victory before a mid-week crowd of 4,871 fans in attendance. Michael Spacek pulled the Moose even with 1:18 remaining in regulation time. When nothing was solved in the extra-session it was left to the shooters to decide the outcome with Seth Griffith marking the lone tally to claim the game. Cale Fleury, Yannick Veilleux, Jake Evans and Charles Hudon had the goals for the home team. Fuelled by the 7470 fans on hand Friday night at Place Bell, the Rocket found the win column with a 4-1 win over the Moose. Hudon opened the scoring in the game with his first period tally and it was Laurent Dauphin’s shorthanded goal at 15:49 of the second period that stood as the game-winner after breaking the 1-1 deadlock.“Tonight’s win really boosts our confidence and will help us as we move toward the end of the season,” said Laurent Dauphin. Evans gave Laval a two goal cushion and Kevin Lynch sealed the deal with his empty net marker. Cayden Primeau turned aside 24 of 25 shots in the win. The kids were alright in Saturday afternoon’s matinee during the Enfants en Vedette presented by Sweet Sixteen game. The sellout crowd of 10,068 energized the Rocket. Following a scoreless first, Alexandre Alain opened the scoring before the second frame was two minutes into play. Toronto replied less than a minute later on Matt Read’s marker. That stood until 5:03 of the third when Veilleux fired a shot under the crossbar with Laval on the powerplay, earning him the game winning tally for a second straight game. Primeau was sharp between the pipes only getting beat one time in the 27 shots sent his way. “It was essential for us to get a win today. With such a big crowd, we needed to come out strong. The game truly had a playoff feel to it,” said Alexandre Alain following the game. Laval is back out on the road, last night the Rocket faced the first place Belleville Senators and then will head to Rochester to face the Americans tomorrow night, followed by a Saturday meeting with the Utica Comets.
Rocket’s return produces positive results
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
