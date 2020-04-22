Laval Rocket forward Alex Belzile was out of commission when the AHL season came to an abrupt stop, as he was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle. Being on the Injury Reserve list didn’t make the stoppage any easier to accept as Laval was chasing their first post-season appearance. “The guys were playing some great hockey,” Alex Belzile said. “I felt bad for our fans, they are so dedicated and the best in the league but it (suspend play) had to be done.” Only recently did he return to his Quebec City residence, which he shares with his girlfriend Marie-Christine Belanger, where he continues to do his own rehabbing each day. “It was nice to get back to the house,” Alex Belzile said. “We had been doing the physio at Place Bell but now I can continue it on my own at home.” What’s important to Belzile is keeping a schedule because, “When you don’t have an alarm it’s easy to put things off,” Belzile said. “Having discipline and keeping busy is important.” Beside his physio sessions, Belzile has adapted his home to include workouts to stay in shape. “I had to borrow some weights and adapt other ways to do some training.” Belzile notes that he is the sociable guy on the team, so staying in touch with the boys is nothing new to him. “I’m the guy who Face Times or Zooms with guys during the season,” he said. “So we just continue what we’ve always done. Maybe there’s more Xbox now we’ve been having some great game sessions.” Walks with the dog, once a week rips to the grocery store helps to fill the days for Belzile with the importance of, “being a good citizen and follow the rules,” he said. “That way we can win the fight against this virus.” One guilty pleasure Belzile picked-up during the lockdown was becoming a fan of the Netflix series Tiger King. “It’s just great escapism,” he said. “Sometimes you need that.” With his focus on completing his rehab and being ready for next fall to return to the ice, Belzile noted, “all my life I have accepted the things I can control and not worry about those things I can’t. I can control being a good citizen and follow the rules so we get past this.”
Rocket’s Belzile rehabs way through COVID 19 lockdown
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
