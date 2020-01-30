The Laval Rocket return to Place Bell ice for a trio of games following the AHL All-Star break with a run at the club’s first post-season appearance the focus as the schedule unfolds. Laval returns to play sitting fourth in the North Division and tenth in the Eastern Conference. Prior to the break, the Rocket posted a win in overtime, a loss and a shootout loss. Before hitting the road Laval enjoyed an OT win at Place Bell In a tight, physical contest against the Syracuse Crunch. Jake Evans picked-up first star honours as he hit for the winner in the extra-session. Lukas Vejdemo and Phil Varone had the other markers in the victory. “I think it’s like playoff hockey,” said Jake Evans. “We’re both battling for a spot in the playoffs and hard-working teams. When you play a team [several] times, you obviously get [to know] some players and get a little more intense in the game.” Then it was on the road, first to Rochester to face the Americans at the Blue Cross Arena. Rochester needed no insurance in this match as the Americans handed the visitors a 5-2 loss. Rocket defencman Gustav Olofsson recorded his first goal with the team and Kevin Lynch notched the second tally in the defeat In the overtime loss to the Binghamton Devils, Laval let a 2-0 advantage go by the wayside in the third frame. Goals by Charles Hudon and Laurent Dauphin stood for 35 minutes but the Devils battled back to knot the score. Nothing was solved in the extra session , setting the stage for a shootout. Phil Varone was the lone marksman in the shootout for the Rocket as the Devils picked-up the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.