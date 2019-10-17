Rocket return home on game-winning note

The Laval Rocket returned home on a winning note as they got their first win of the young season with a 3-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs on Monday afternoon. That win put an end to the three-game skid Laval has been on since opening the season at Place Bell. Following the opening pair of losses in Laval, the Rocket was doubled 4-2 by the Milwaukee Admirals in their 50th anniversary season-opener last Saturday. In the loss to the Admirals, Milwaukee struck first but replies by Josh Brooks and Nikita Jevpalovs gave the Rocket a 2-1 edge following the opening 20-minutes of play. Milwaukee potted a pair in the second frame to take a 3-2 lead into the third. Yakov Trenin hit for an empty net marker to seal the Admirlas’ victory when Laval lifted Charlie Lindgren in favour of the extra man. . “There are little things we need to work on but it’s coming along. [Our performance] is better than last week’s. We’re growing as a team and we keep getting better,” said defenseman Josh Brook. In the 3-1 win over the IceHogs, Alex Belzile’s power play goal in the second period pulled the score level at 1-1, nullifying the Rockford first period tally by Philip Holm. Lucas Vejdemo gave the Rocket a 2-1 lead with what would stand as the game-winning goal 8:37 into the middle frame. In the third, Charles Hudon made it a two-goal cushion. Laval goalie Cayden Primeau picked-up his first professional win turning aside 21 of 22 shots. Otto Leskinen and Ryan Poehling were second and third stars respectively Last night Laval took on the Providence Bruins in the first of two meetings at Place Bell the Bruins and Rocket will go at it again Friday evening with a 7:30 pm puck drop. On Saturday night, Laval welcomes the Hershey Bears to Place Bell for a 7:00 pm meeting.
