On Monday afternoon the Laval Rocket opened the second edition of its popular school program Read for Fun with the Laval Rocket at Laval’s École Coursol. Bell Centre, Evenko and Montreal Canadiens’ owner, president and CEO Geoff Molson along with other dignitaries, including members of the Commission Scolaire de Laval were on hand for the launch of the program. Read for Fun with the Laval Rocket aims to encourage reading among children through the promotion of the benefits and joys of reading, while also promoting hockey in elementary schools in the region, specifically among first and second grade students. This year, the Rocket have partnered with Lis avec moi, a non-profit organization that promotes the pleasure of reading and literature to kids between ages 0 and 12 by turning reading into an interactive experience as the optimal approach to learning and sharing. “The Rocket has clearly established and continues to strengthen its roots in Laval over the past two years. Read for fun with the Rocket is a clear example of their dedication to the community and allows the team to have a positive impact on our youth by promoting healthy habits through reading and physical activity, values that lie at the heart of the organization’s mission,” said Geoff Molson. Joining in were some 100 students along with their teachers who heard from Rocket players Xavier Ouellet, Alexandre Alain and Matthew Peca as they spoke about their relationship with reading, while reminiscing about their athletic and academic backgrounds. Roch Carrier’s Canadian classic “The Hockey Sweater” was read to the audience by Alexandre Alain. “I am proud to participate in this program for a second year in a row,” said Rocket capain Xavier Ouellet. “ I hope we can be a source of inspiration for these kids and help them understand the benefits of reading and physical activity.” Following the reading, there was a ball hockey game with the students and Rocket players, followed by a session for autographs and photos with the players and team mascot COSMO.
Rocket Read for Fun up and running for second edition
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
