The Laval Rocket are enjoying a four-game win streak thanks to gritty, determined get the job done play. The four wins include a trio of shootout victories, including the start of the streak in Providence when Laval outlasted the Bruins. On the home ice of Place Bell for three matches last week the Rocket gained ground with a pair of wins over the Hartford Wolf Pack, the top team in the conference and their rivals from Toronto, the Marlies, who sit atop the North Division. Laval has 15 points and are a mere two back of Toronto and four on Hartford. Last Wednesday evening, Laval earned a convincing win over the Wolf Pack by a 4-1 score. Three unanswered tallies in the third period broke open a 1-1 deadlock. Alexandre Alain notched the game-winner, Charles Hudon added an insurance marker and Nikita Jevpalovs hit for an empty-net marker. Friday night was a tight and feisty contest that went to the shooters to decide. Rookie goalie Cayden Primeau stoned the Hartford shooters on their three attempts while Alex Belzile picked-up the game-winner in the 2-1 decision.” I feel good, but I’m just trying to help the team, and give them the best opportunity to win,” Cayden Primeau said. “I feel good but I’m just happy we’re getting wins. “ In his postgame conference Rocket coach Joël Bouchard said “we’re not perfect, there’s a couple things tonight that we need to tweak and make sure we’re ready because Toronto’s a good team. “ Well, ready they were, battling Toronto, coming back from two goal deficits on two occasions to send the game into overtime and then shootout mode where the Rocket prevailed 6-5 to close out the home stand. For the first time in franchise history, he team recorded more than 50 shots as they peppered Marlie netminder Joseph Woll with 53 shots. When nothing was solved in the extra-session, Charlie Lindgren stood tall between the pipes denying the Toronto shooters on all three chances. For the second night in a row, Alex Belzile recorded the game-winner and earned first star status for a second consecutive contest. “We got four big wins where we put in the work to show Joël [Bouchard] and everyone else that we can play his system,” said Charles Hudon. “We like to be in [our opponents] face and get under [their] skin on the ice and we proved it again today.” Laval will be in Cleveland for a pair against the Monsters tomorrow night and Saturday before returning home next Wednesday to Place Bell to take on the Belleville Senators
