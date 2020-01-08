The Laval Rocket picked-up where they left off at the end of 2019 with a pair of wins to open 2020 with a four game winning streak. Leading up to the new decade, Laval finished off with a pair of victories, at Place Bell there was a 6-1 win over the Toronto Marlies and a 4-3 shootout decision over the Belleville Senators on the road. Last Friday night, the Rocket exorcised the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-0 before 8,282 fans at Place Bell and followed up with a 3-2 win over the Syracuse Crunch with another good crowd, 8,104 on hand. In Friday’s 4-0 victory over the Phantoms, Cayden Primeau made 20 saves to record his second shutout of the seasn. Jake Evans recorded what would be the game winner 4:25 into play with Charles Hudon, Evan McEneny and Xavier Ouellet adding to the lead. “We didn’t give them much, it was a good game,” Cayden Primeau said. “They’re a good team with skilled forwards and we didn’t give them much, we didn’t turn (the play) it over.” On Saturday night, Laval scored on their first shot of the game against Syracuse but that came with 4:05 remaining in the opening period. Xavier Ouellet got the Rocket on the board and that 1-0 tally stood through a scoreless second stanza. A mere 33 seconds into the third and Yannick Veilleux made it a 2-0 Laval lead and Ralph Cuddemi upped it to 3-0. The Crunch did their own number crunching to fight back to within one. Alex Barre-Boulet had the shutout buster and Boris Katchouk made it a one goal game with 4:38 left to play. Rocket netminder Keith Kinkaid barred the door the rest of the way as he turned aside 33 of 35 shots to preserve the victory. “I’ve been feeling really good lately,” Keith Kinkaid said. “The past three games have been pretty sharp, and they’ve been pretty close together, so you kind of get in a rhythm and it shows on the ice. I’ve been putting in the work on and off the ice, so it’s good to see it come to fruition.” Laval is headed into a busy weekend on the road as they face return meetings with Syracuse on Friday night, Lehigh Valley on Saturday and a trip to Bridgeport to meet the Sound Tigers on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.