Coming off a pair of pre-season losses to the Belleville Senators at Place Bell last weekend, the Laval Rocket are in the final stages of preparation to launch the 2019-2020 American Hockey League campaign. The race for the Calder Cup begins in earnest for Laval Friday night as they welcome North Division rivals the Cleveland Monsters for a pair. Friday’s puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm following what promises to be a spectacular pre-game show to launch the Rocket’s season. On Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm, the Monsters and Rocket will square off again. Laval had a snake bit season where a bounce here, a goal there and the club would have earned a playoff berth but at the end the club posted 30-win, 34-loss, 6-overtime losses and 6-shootout losses for 72 points. That was a dozen back of the final team to qualify, which was Cleveland. In the two warm-up matches against Belleville Place Bell was jumping as fans got to attend for free during the Rocket open house weekend and those in attendance loudly gave thanks cheering on the home side. The Sens spoiled the party atmosphere a tad as Belleville won Saturday’s game by a 5-2 score and then took a 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday. In the 5-2 loss, Alexandre Alain and Nikita Jevpalovs had the goals for Laval with Alain earning third star considerations. In the overtime loss, Joe Cox’s tally just over the eight minute mark of the third knotted the score. Belleville’s Joseph LaBate hit for the OT winner for the Sens. Rocket netminder Michael McNiven picked-up third star honours as he turned aside 14 of the 15 shots sent his way, including several scintillating saves. “It’s been a good eight-nine days in a row (by the players),” Rocket head coach Joël Bouchard said. “There’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of emotion and they’ve earned some time off which is important. We’ll get back on the ice Wednesday and Thursday and get ready to play.”
Rocket look to do the Monster mash in home opening weekend
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
