The Laval Rocket returned home to Place Bell last night looking to continue their win streak which stands at three games heading into their meeting with the top dog in the eastern conference the Belleville Senators. Then tomorrow night at 7:30 pm and Saturday afternoon at 3:00 pm will be are a pair of important games as the Rocket take on the Binghamton Devils, who presently hold down seventh place in the conference. As it stands, Laval is in 10th place with 66 points and need to finish eighth or better. In that eighth slot is the Charlotte Checkers with 69 points and a game in hand. Binghamton has 70 points, so a pair of wins would be huge for Laval. The Rocket did the Monster mash last week as they took both games in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse arena, besting the Monsters 5-2 on Thursday and 5-1 on Friday. Alexandre Alain paced the win on Thursday night with a pair of goals and a trio of assists. Yannick Veilleux also potted a pair and Jesperi Kotkaniem notched his first AHL goal as he hit for an empty net tally. In Friday night’s game the Rocket put together another solid win on the road, sweeping their final two-game series of the season against Cleveland. The game’s first- and third-stars Jake Lucchini and Joe Cox, respectively, each had two goal performances. Three of the four were keys to the win as they came in the third frame when the Monsters trailed by one goal. Yannick Veilleux accounted for the other Laval marker, giving him four goals in the past three games. “I think it’s big for us, coming in here,” Jake Lucchini. “Our goal all week was to get four points and we were able to do that. While Laval won that game they did lose forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi who suffered an injury to his spleen in the first period of the game. Kotkaniemi was taken to the hospital in Cleveland, where he spent the night under observation. Back home, he is undergoing further evaluation by the Canadiens’ medical group.
Rocket in hot pursuit of a playoff spot
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
