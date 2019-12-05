Following the third edition of the Laval Rocket’s third annual Hockey Fights Cancer match, the community-minded organization raised more than $16,560 that was awarded to Leucan to aid in their fight against pediatric cancer. In the first year of this joint venture, the Rocket and Leucan thank the hockey fans for their generosity in making the event an overwhelming success. It was the most successful fundraising effort by the club in its brief existence. This was accomplished through the fans purchasing their tickets for the game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers where when a special code was entered; four dollars from each ticket went into the pot. The Rocket coaching staff has been involved from the start and came up with a creative idea to challenge the players in supporting the cause. The coaches came with a performance grid based on individual and collective targets. Every target achieved meant an additional financial contribution from the coaches. Team performances such as special unit achievements, blocked shots, wins and shutouts were used as measurements by the coaching staff. This original initiative from the coaches and players, combined with their personal donations, helped raise more than $7,000 for Leucan. To raise more funds while increasing public awareness to the cause of kids battling cancer, five Rocket players had their heads shaved. Team captain Xavier Ouellet, Maxim Lamarche, Jake Evans, Josh Brook and Joe Cox volunteered for the task. In addition, three participants joined in and had their heads shaved prior to enjoying a visit to the Rocket’s locker room following the game. The final piece to the fundraising efforts was the auctioning off of the specially designed lavender jerseys Laval sported for the game. William Benjamin, age 11, who has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) since May 2019 handled the ceremonial faceoff honours and was welcomed to centre ice with a rousing ovation from the Place Bell crowd.
Rocket helps in the fight against cancer
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
