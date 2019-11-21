The Laval Rocket saw their six-game win streak come to an end last week but finished off a three-game set against three different opponents at Place Bell with a win on Saturday afternoon following a second loss on Friday night. The string of wins was snapped by the Belleville Senators, last in the North Division but Laval did earn a point as it was a 5-4 overtime loss. Charles Hudon had the hat trick in the defeat and gave the Rocket the opportunity to try to extend their streak in the fourth period. Two of Hudon’s trio of tallies came in the third frame, including the equalizer with just over a minute remaining in regulation time as he bested Snes’ goalie Marcus Hogberg from the high slot. Belleville claimed the win a mere 27 seconds from the drop of the puck to start the extra-session as Alex Formenton buried the game winner. On Friday night the Milwaukee Admirals paid their first visit to Place Bell and took home a 5-2 victory as a souvenir of their trip to Laval. The defeat was the Rocket’s first setback in regulation time in nine games. The Admirals showed why they are the top club in the Western Conference as Milwaukee controlled the game from the opening face-off. The special teams played a big role in the contest as four of the seven goals came during advantage situations. Lukas Vejdemo and Charles Hudon supplied the points for Laval. On Saturday afternoon the Rocket hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer game in partnership with LEUCAN, a not-for-profit organization that fights pediatric cancers as Laval got back on the winning side with a 3-0 win over the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Laval sported purple sweaters to mark the occasion of the Hockey Fights Cancer program. The outcome wasn’t decided until the final seven minutes of play as up to that point there was a steady stream of players making their way to the penalty box. Michael McCarron bested Bridgeport netminder Jared Coreau for the game winner and Lukas Vejdemo and Jake Evans added empty netters to up the score. Cayden Primeau turned aside all 20 shots sent his way to record his first shutout in the AHL. “It feels good, (we) definitely wanted to bounce back,” said Cayden Primeau. “The guys helped me out a lot, making key blocks at the right time. The biggest thing is the win; you got to go into every game the same way with everything you have.” Last night Laval was on the road to face the Toronto Marlies, an important meeting as the Rocket is a point back of the first place Marlies. Tomorrow night the Utica Comets will be on place Bell ice for the first of two. Game time is 7;30 and on Saturday at 3:00 pm the Comets and Rocket will go at it again.
