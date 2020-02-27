Peewee ‘A’ regional rivals Laval-Est Titans and Laval-Est Voisins battled to a 3-3 stalemate on Sunday afternoon at Place Bell.
The Titans wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Esteban Chauvette-Alvarez opened the scoring 55 seconds into the first period, setting the tone for a rollercoaster game between the middling Titans and the second place Voisins.
Two minutes later, the Voisins responded with a goal from Shawn-Elie Radwan to level the playing field. However, at the 6:31 mark, Titans forward Malik Chikh Touhami scored his first goal of the game to regain the lead.
“We know them very well, the other team, we played to our strengths and never really gave up,” said Titans head coach Peter Comito.
But the high-flying Voisins offense came to life in the second period. They started attacking, rather than waiting for the game to come to them. They peppered Titans goaltender Mathis Noel De Tilly, finally breaking through at the 7:11 mark.
Xavier Rouleau knotted the game up at 2-2 and a couple minutes later, with 12 seconds remaining in the middle frame, Marwane Radi punched in the go-ahead goal. With momentum on their side, it looked as though the Voisins would run away with it.
But after allowing the first goal in the opening shift of the game, the Voisins committed the same error 10 seconds into the third period. A defensive break down led to another Chikh Touhami goal. His second of the afternoon proved to be enough to secure the tie.
“I told my boys after the second period that that first shift matters, they came out flat, they scored a goal and that’s when I regrouped them and told them to skate harder and play better,” said Voisins head coach Giancarlo Volpi.
It was final game of the season, and despite gifting the Titans an extra point, Volpi said the season went better than expected. The team started off on the wrong foot but they finished tied for second place.
Comito shared similar sentiments after the game. His squad’s record won’t be turning heads but since Christmas break the boys have come together. They have another chance to bond with a final tournament in Quebec City this weekend.
“We finished towards the middle to the bottom of the pack, but I do think in the last five or six games we’ve picked it up and the kids are gaining some steam,” said Comito.
