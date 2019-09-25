Adamo Totera scored twice and goalkeeper Alex Ladouceur came up with a huge penalty kick save to allow the John Rennie High School bantam boys soccer team to bounce back from a lopsided loss.
Aris Vitetzakis scored in the second half for John Rennie in their 3-1 win against St. Thomas at Terra Cotta Park on Thursday.
“It a huge, huge boost for sure,” John Rennie coach Jean-Francois Pepin said. “It’s definitely going to help us. Next practice is going to be much easier to sort of keep them upbeat. And our next game also, and then we’re playing them again. So it’s also sort of a hook you know, we can win against St. Thomas. So let’s just keep playing hard and focus on the rest of this season. So definitely a big confidence boost for the guys in general.”
The win evened their GMAA record at a win and a loss and John Rennie definitely needed a boost for their morale following a 7-0 loss to the Loyola Braves in Pointe-Claire on Tuesday.
“That was a tough, tough loss,” Pepin said. “The guys did much better today.”
Totera did not play the opening game against Loyola. His goals gave John Rennie a 2-0 lead and Vitetzakis scored in the second half to increase their advantage to three.
St. Thomas had a golden opportunity to tie the game in the first half after Totera opened the scoring, but Ladouceur stopped Connor Patterson’s penalty kick to protect John Rennie’s 1-0 lead.
“It was fantastic,” Totera said. “I mean, he’s not even that tall but he’s really good. Honestly, I saw how he warmed up before, I wasn’t really surprised that he saved it, I knew he was a good goalie.”
Patterson scored on a free kick from the left corner just before the final whistle to make it 3-1 and deny Ladouceur a clean sheet.
St. Thomas coach Joey Stallone acknowledged that Ladouceur’s penalty kick save gave John Rennie a boost.
“I think a big save like that always encourages the other team to go and try and score another goal, it pumps them up a little bit,” Stallone said. “I think it deflated us a little bit. We tried still, afterwards, we had some good chances. Defensively, the other team was very solid. I think if we wouldn’t have scored, we would have been a bit more deflated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.