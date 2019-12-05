After dropping back-to-back games at the beginning of the season, the Delta Red-Wings are staking a claim for top spot in peewee ‘B’ with a dominating 6-1 victory over the Laval-Est Ambassadeurs last Wednesday evening.
The Red-Wings are in cruise control these days, having lost just one match in their last seven games. The team has been on a high, says head coach George Polichronis. They’re executing flawlessly on the ice and building chemistry every game.
“Today, they did a lot of things right, they were playing as a team,” Polichronis said. “I don’t care who puts the goal in the net. I look back three or four plays to see who actually kept the puck in the zone and who actually made the play possible.”
The teams ended the first period tied at 0-0, but it was in the second and third period when the floodgates swung wide open. Alexander Zarokian opened the scoring for Delta just over a minute into the middle frame.
The Ambassadeurs responded four minutes later with a goal from Massimo Vartivarian. However, that was all the offense Laval-Est could muster, as the Red-Wings took control of the game.
“They came out strong and they just lost gas, you know, maybe it’s a weekday, they’re tired, it’s a mixture of everything, but it plays on the team,” said Ambassadeurs head coach Gianni Romanelli.
Delta responded less than 30 seconds later when Constandinos Polichronis found the back of the net. Sofoklis Aaivaliotis rounded out the second period scoring with an individual effort to make it 3-1.
It was more of the same in the final frame as the Red-Wings refused to slow down. Sevan Ajemian scored the fourth goal on a brilliant end-to-end rush a minute into the third period. Sleiman Moujaes added another two goals to close out the game.
After a tight first period, the game never felt like a fair fight. The Red-Wings utilized their superior size and speed to take over the ice. The Ambassadeurs looked out of sync, but Romanelli hopes to turn things around at the next practice.
“We just came back from a tournament, so they’re still in the fun zone,” said Romanelli. “We’re going to tighten up the screws a little bit at the next practice and hopefully we’ll do better next game.”
