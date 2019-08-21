Toronto Raptors forward, and native Montrealer, Chris Boucher returned home to a heroes welcome at the end of July as he toured his old Montreal North neighbourhood and conducted a youth basketball camp in the Town of Mount Royal.
Since Toronto defeated the Golden State Warriors in six games to capture the franchises first National Basketball Association title, it has been a non-stop procession of things to do, according to Boucher.
“It’s been busy, you know, we won, two weeks after I was in Summer League then I’m here and after that I have camps with Toronto,” he said. “It’s definitely a busy summer but it’s worth it.”
Boucher paraded around the city showing off his new hardware, the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. However, the highlight of the weekend was his first annual youth basketball camp and barbecue at Danyluk Park in TMR.
The reigning G-League Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year teamed up with a slew of dedicated basketball instructors in order to teach budding young basketball players the fundamentals of the game.
“I knew that coming back and doing stuff for the kids and all that is something I always wanted to do,” said Boucher.
Kids from all over Montreal, and parts of Ontario, between the ages of six and 14-years-old, showed up to participate in the camp. Boucher and his volunteers ran various practice stations focused on dribbling, passing and shooting.
The event wrapped up with a photo and autograph session at Mount Royal Arena. Boucher proudly sat beside the championship trophy and chatted with eager fans as they nervously stood next to the towering 6-10 forward.
“I’m just happy I get the chance to bring the trophy here and celebrate with the kids and other people in Montreal,” he said.
Growing up in Montreal, Boucher says he was always striving for success. He was determined to become a professional basketball player. However, he had difficulty looking for someone to inspire him, someone who represented his city.
Boucher wants to become that player for young athletes with professional basketball aspirations in Montreal. Since signing his first contract in the NBA with the Raptors, he says the goal has been to give back to the community that molded him into a success story.
“Now that I have the chance to do that for the young kids, I want to do it and if I can save just one of these kids from ending up in jail or anything like that I’ll be proud of myself,” Boucher said.
