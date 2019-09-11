The LaSalle Rapides U-17 boys soccer team is one more playoff win away from a championship.
LaSalle defeated Lakeshore 2-1 to win their quarterfinal in Beaconsfield on Thursday, and then continued its playoff run with a 3-0 win against the Dollard-des-Ormeaux Dragons on Sunday.
The Rapides scored early against Lakeshore and held the lead for most of the game.
“We had to play 100 percent today, it was now or never,” LaSalle’s Juba Laiche said after the quarter-final win. “We had all of our players. We had a good mindset coming into the game. We weren’t going to let this slide. We told ourselves it can’t be the last game of the season. Yeah, we can’t come home and feel bad about ourselves because we didn’t give it all on the field.”
Souleymayne Dieng and Yannick Piggott scored for the Rapides, who missed an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the first half on a penalty kick that went wide.
“You need to have faith in your team because whenever a team doesn’t have faith in themselves, they start yelling at each other, the team spirit breaks down, you can’t play like you’re used to playing,” Laiche said. “If the whole team starts yelling, every player on the team gets mad. And if you’re mad, you can’t think right, you can’t make your passes, and it’s not good for the team. So you have to let it go.”
Sahil Siddiqui scored the equalizer for Lakeshore, but LaSalle scored again moments later to restore their one-goal lead before the end of the first half.
“It was fantastic because it happened before the half,” LaSalle coach Antonio Bruzzese said. “Usually if somebody scores before the end of the first half they go into it with the momentum. We were up 1-0, they tied it up, and then we were able to bounce back before halftime, which is why I think we were able to last the whole game. We really persevered. They knew it could have been the last game of the season.”
Lakeshore coach Rick Tortosa praised his players’ resilience and their effort to fight for the tying goal until the final whistle.
“We didn’t stop until the very end and that’s the character of the guys,” Tortosa said. “I told them it’s too bad we’re done, but it’s been a great season. They’re a really good group and a pleasure to coach, and I’m just sorry it’s over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.