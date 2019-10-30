The junior ‘B’ Pierrefonds Barons stunned the LaSalle Lions when they scored with one second remaining on the board to steal the victory last Wednesday evening.
The Barons won 6-5, thanks in large part to the play of Raphael Kilbertus. Along with notching the game-winning goal, the crafty forward added two earlier in the game to complete the hat trick.
But while Pierrefonds erased the tie in the dying seconds of the game, head coach Mark Paterson says his team got away with a sloppy effort. Next time, they might not be so lucky.
“We knew it was luck. We were watching the clock, it was 29, we know the game ends at 30, and we don’t know how many seconds are left,” said Paterson. “We went down in their zone and we got lucky, so it didn’t feel like a win.”
Pierrefonds fell into serious penalty trouble in the second and third period, which allowed the Lions to claw back into the game. The Barons were slapped with back-to-back penalties midway through the second, resulting in a Lions goal – a crisp snap shot off the stick of David de Petrillo.
“They got four goals that were power play goals, so our lack of control resulted in us almost losing the game, or at least not winning it by a three or four point spread,” said Paterson.
The Lions headed to the third period with all the momentum. And they quickly capitalized against a reeling Barons squad. A few minutes into the final frame, Bruno Ouellette pounced on a loose puck in the slot, giving LaSalle their first lead of the game.
However, their lead was short-lived. A minute later, the Barons found the back of the net while killing off yet another penalty. Kilbertus blocked a point shot, scooped up the puck at centre ice and buried the puck on a breakaway. According to Lions head coach Robert Crevier, the players were paralyzed after that goal.
“We started slow and we took advantage of penalties to take back the game,” said Crevier. “We dominated the second period but it takes three periods to win a game.”
Both teams are back on the ice November 3. LaSalle takes on Lakeshore, while the Barons face Île-Bizard.
