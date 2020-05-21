Kitchener Rangers’ Liam Hawel has signed a one-year, one-way deal with the Laval Rocket for the coming season. Hawel, a centreman brings size at 6-foot-4 and 195-pounds and a balanced offensive touch having recorded 233 points (87 goals, 146 assists) in 313 games in the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA). Hawel attended the development and rookie camps of the Montreal Canadiens last year and was impressive enough to earn a brief invitation the Canadiens’ camp. Hawel chose to return to the Junior ranks for his overage season instead of going to the Rocket training camp. The 21-year-old Hawel played in 54 games with the Rangers this past campaign where he finished second in points for the team with 23 goals and 48 assists for a total of 71 points. The Ottawa Valley Titans product also finished a plus-28 with 51 minutes in penalties as he wore the “A” as an alternate captain. The Arnprior, ON native suited up for the Soo Greyhounds, Guelph Storm (where he was a teammate with the Habs’ Nick Suzuki) and Kitchener over five years in the OHA. Prior to joining the Rangers, Hawel enjoyed his career high campaign during the 2018-2019 season with the Guelph Storm with 37 goals and 78 point performances. In the post-season, Hawel helped to lead the Storm to the OHA championship and a berth in the Memorial Cup. In 24 playoff games, Hawel had 13 points (4 goals, 9 assists) to help Guelph to claim the J. Ross Robertson Cup, awarded to the OHL Finals champion. In the Mem Cup, Hawel had one goal in four games in the tournament hosted by the Halifax Mooseheads. Hawel suited up with Team Canada in 2016-2017 at the U18 World Junior Championships. Hawel was drafted as a fourth-round pick of the Dallas Stars (101st overall) back in 2017’s NHL entry draft . Dallas declined to tender an offer to Hawel by last June’s deadline.
Ranger hopes to ride with Rocket- Liam Hawel signs with Laval
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
