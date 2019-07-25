Princeton prestige for Impact Academy alumnus

The Montreal Impact academy continues helping players realize their full potential both on and off the field.
The latest example is Laval/Blainville’s Tristano Fasulo, who spent eight years with the academy and is joining Princeton this fall.
“It feels good because it’s a combination of hard work and making sacrifices,” said Fasulo. “When my friends were going out or going to prom, I was putting in work. So now that I’ve achieved something I worked so hard for, I would describe the feeling as euphoria.”
The 20-year-old midfielder has an impressive resume and should fit right in with the Tigers. He was named Most Well Rounded Athlete in 2017 and 2018, was invited to generation Adidas ESP for the top players from MLS academy clubs, has four international caps and was the Impact U19 captain for the 2017-2018 season.
Not only is Fasulo talented on the field, but he also is studious and ambitious in the classroom. He’ll be studying Chemical and Biological Engineering.
“I have no choice but to be good in school as well, Princeton doesn’t care how good you are at sports if you don’t get good grades,” said Fasulo. “It’s not like other places where you can just get by if you’re good at sports, you need to be good at both.”
As a player, the fact that he won the “Most Rounded Athlete” twice speaks to what he brings to the pitch. Well suited for the midfield position, Fasulo can go box-to-box, be strong in the defensive game and contribute on the offensive side. He knows when to attack and when to let up, is strong on tackles and more often than not makes the right decision with the ball.
While at Princeton, he’s hoping to graduate with honors, help lead his team to an NCAA championship and down the road be a leader with his team once he gains a little more experience. Afterwards, he hasn’t decided between med school or immediately entering the job market. But what he does know, soccer will always be part of his life.
“Definitely, I will always play soccer. I don’t know if it will be in a recreational league or semi pro or even pro, but I’ll continue to play,” said Fasulo. “Hopefully I can play the sport I’m super passionate about for a long time.”
Fasulo is excited to get started. He leaves August 21st and immediately jumps into school orientation and a pre season schedule. Even with all the hard work he’s put in to reach this point, he’s still quick to praise everything the Montreal Impact Academy has done for him along the way.
“If people have a talent and want to get a scholarship or attend an ivy league school they should get into the Montreal Impact Academy,” said Fasulo. “It’s the best organization, they have people who really care about you.”
