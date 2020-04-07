Postponement of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020

Montréal, April 72020 –We would have been honoured to host the first race on the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship calendar, but we are saddened to have to announce the postponement of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020scheduled for June 12-13-14 2020. This postponement was not a decision that was taken lightly or easily. Over the past month, we have been in constant communication with Formula 1 and representatives from the city of Montréal, Tourism Montreal andboth provincial and federal governments. We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of theCOVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities. Our thoughts and most sincere thanks go to the men and women working tirelessly to keep us healthy, safe and fed during these uncertain times. ’’I am proud to see how such wonderful initiatives and technical advancements stemming from Formula 1 are being applied in a time of crisis. At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so.’’ –Francois Dumontier, President and CEO Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. “We have been working closely with our friends at the Canadian Grand Prix over the past few weeks and support them in taking this necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and the F1 community. We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year.”-Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1To our ticket holders, please be assured that all tickets for the FORMULA 1 CANADIAN GRAND PRIX 2020 will continue to be valid. As soon as the new date of the Grand Prix is confirmed, all spectators will be informed of the available options, both for those who have purchased their tickets through the GPCanada’s website (www.gpcanada.ca) and through other channels.
Postponement of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix 2020
- Source Grand Prix du Canada
