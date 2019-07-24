Win or lose, there was going to be ice cream for the Dollard Dragons U-11 girls A soccer team.
Which made their surprise outing that much more exciting after a 4-0 win against the CS MRO Griffons at Westminster Park in Dollard-des-Ormeaux on Thursday night.
“We’re actually going out for ice cream tonight, pre-planned, they didn’t know it, but it’s good to have a nice win behind it,” Dollard coach Alison Short said. “We sprung the surprise after the game because the last time we did that all they did was talk about their ice cream order on the side, they paid no attention to the game.”
The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Georgia Gogos and Nikki Rosen. Sophie Cadotte and Mia Riggi scored for Dollard in the second half.
“This is only our second game with a full roster,” Short said. “It’s been kind of sort of a tough go up until now. But it was a pretty solid performance tonight, and even the last game, and the game before that. So it’s coming, we’re developing. It’s U-11, we’re supposed to make mistakes. The question is how do we learn from them. So we’re progressing, that’s what a coach wants to see.”
Short credited passing as an example of how the Dragons have been improving.
“Beautiful passes tonight, beautiful passes in the last game, so the practices are paying off and the girls are coming along,” Short said. “They’re listening, they’re putting things into play, it’s been good growth. We won a tournament in Saint-Constant in May, so that was excellent. That was really nice just to get out of the league for a little bit because a lot of the tournaments have the same teams in them. It was a good test. There were teams from Saint-Constant, Chateauguay, some teams that we’ve never heard of from the South Shore. So it was a really nice experience. They bonded as a team, which is always great.”
And with a particular Blizzard treat in mind, Short was off to the Dragons’ latest team-building exercise.
“It’s one of those lasting memories,” Short said. “There will be ice cream talking and we have a break. We have no soccer for a week and then we have some tournaments coming up, so it’s nice to celebrate with a little break in the middle of the season.”
