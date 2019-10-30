Popular Rocket Hockey Tour expands to other regions

The fan-favorite Rocket Hockey Tour contest, presented by Sportium in collaboration with St-Albert Cheese CoOp, which has given minor hockey teams from the Laval area the unique opportunity to take to the ice and enjoy tips and drills with professional players and one of the team’s assistant coaches for a third season in a row. This time around, the Rocket are expanding their horizons as teams from the regions of Lac St. Louis and Laurentides/Lanaudières can take part in the tour. Novice through bantam aged squads can sign on for the chance at winning a great experience with the pros. “Sportium is proud to support the future generation of hockey players and encourage them throughout their athletic development,” said Norman Décarie, president and chief executive officer of Sportium. “Through our partnership with the Rocket, we are dedicated to helping our communities thrive in this sport,” One team from each minor hockey association will be crowned a winner. Four teams will host a group of players and a coach in their respective local arenas while one lucky team will win the main prize; a chance to visit and change into their hockey gear in the Rocket’s locker room and jump on the main ice at Place Bell. “The St-Albert Cheese Co-Op is happy to support the Rocket Hockey Tour for a second year in a row,” Éric Lafontaine, general manager of the St-Albert Cheese Co-op said. “Éric Lafontaine, the general manager of the St-Albert Cheese Co-op. “We take tremendous pride in encouraging the future generation of hockey players as well as their athletic development.” In the first two editions of the Rocket Hockey Tour players from tips from professional coaches and meet several players like Alex Belzile, Cale Fleury, Jake Evans and Michael McNiven. The Rocket Hockey Tour aims to provide children with a positive sports environment that includes skills development, respect for others, and respect for the rules, all the while teaching kids the fundamental values of perseverance, dedication and team spirit associated with their sport and with the Laval Rocket. Coaches can register their teams by going to www.rocketlaval.com and clicking on the Community tab. Teams from the eligible minor hockey associations have until November 14, 2019 to register.
Popular Rocket Hockey Tour expands to other regions
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
