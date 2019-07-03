The U11 ‘A’ LaSalle Rapides withstood a late charge and closed out a thrilling 2-1 victory over Pointe-Claire Friday evening.
Pointe-Claire’s Laura Zhang tallied a late marker to put her team within striking distance of a tie with the LaSalle Rapides. Zhang dashed down the middle of the field, slashing by her defender and placed the ball into the top right corner.
It was a dazzling individual effort that would hold up as Pointe-Claire’s only goal. The girls struggled to put the ball in the net, despite several opportunities to equalize. But it wasn’t due to a lack of effort, Pointe-Claire was just missing some key pieces, says head coach Dave Webster.
“The girls worked hard, we were missing a couple of our central players in the midfield and a couple of our more attacking players, so we just didn’t have the firepower today,” said Webster.
After falling behind 2-0, Pointe-Claire suddenly woke up and began to press LaSalle. The second half saw them control the majority of play down the middle. But a late game comeback wasn’t in the cards, as LaSalle tightened up on defense.
Rapides’s Dimitra Kappos was a catalyst in the midfield. She led her team’s defensive shut down and controlled the ball on the right side of the field. Her patience and vision helped alleviate some of the pressure on her defense.
Meanwhile, Kailyn Proulx-Cherrett’s attacking prowess kept Pointe-Claire’s defenders on their toes. The LaSalle striker had several opportunities to extend her team’s lead but she couldn’t hit the target.
“I think the game went well, Pointe-Claire has always been a competitive team, they always give us a hard time but in the end it’s very good games,” said LaSalle head coach Antonio Melgar.
After the match, Melgar said he was thrilled with his team’s composure. Pointe-Claire always gives LaSalle a run for their money and they’re notoriously dangerous in the last 10 minutes.
The two teams have battled numerous times but the coaches are always amicable. While the games are friendly, Melgar explained that their familiarity with each other makes their matchups more competitive.
“We know each other’s games and we try to find each other’s tactics, it keeps it very interesting,” he said.
