Pointe-Claire showed that they can climb up the ranks when their U13M team won over 5-0 Saint-Laurent in what Point-Claire coach Alban Voulmi called their “best game yet”.
“It was a great match, they did everything we asked of them tactically and technically,” said Voulmi. “I think that they changed enough throughout [the season]; they placed themselves well on the field, they gained maturity and motivation, and they know how to play their positions.”
With two points each, Pierre-Alexandre Boucher and Ryan Harper-Linton stood out throughout the game with their speed and agility. Elouan Lancelot scored the team’s last goal, giving them their landslide victory.
“We love the ball, it’s like a king to us, said Voulmi. “If I have the ball then I have the opportunity to score. Today we saw the execution and we won 5-0. It was the best game of the season.
Despite having only two players on the bench, Pointe-Claire kept their energies high and reaped the rewards.
Despite their loss, Saint-Laurent coaches were pleased with their team’s performance. Having only started playing together this year, the team demonstrated their potential.
“At the beginning of the game our team wasn’t well organized it was in the second period that’s when they started getting into the rhythm,” said coach Luis Peluso. “We have fast forwards and our strategy was to push them back and do crosses in the middle. Our players showed that in the second half.”
Team manager Jennifer Welch added that already, since they began playing in May, they’ve seen major improvements in the boys’ communication on the field.
“If you’d seen us at the beginning of the season, you wouldn’t have recognized us tonight,” she said. “Coaches have told us after playing a second time that we gave them a better game. Team chemistry takes time to build but we’re getting there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.