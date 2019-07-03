The LaSalle Rapides U11 boys soccer team never let up, scoring early and often in an 11-1 win against Pointe-Claire at Alexandre Bourgeau Park last Tuesday evening.
Liam Sayegh Letourneau scored a natural hat trick to give LaSalle an early 3-0 lead.
“That’s usually a staple for us, actually,” Rapides coach Davide Di Trapani said. “That’s something that we try to do very quickly in the game. We like to overload, that’s why we only play with three defenders. So when we attack there’s not just one attacker, there’s wingers, there’s two midfielders, there’s a striker, and we overload. We basically overwhelm the defence. And once we do that if we can get one or two past the goalie it usually discourages the team and then you can get a lot more free play.”
Owen Graham-Roache and Liborio Di Trapani each had two goals, and Sandro Giambattista, Anthony Pasto-Petrillo, Adam Rachi and Kelti Sadiku scored for LaSalle, which led 6-0 at halftime.
“We don’t waste time on tactics,” Di Trapani said. “We’re a very technical team. We don’t spend time on positional play. I’ve given a formation to the boys and I encourage triangle play and I let them be creative. And I try to make it as fun as possible for them. Whether it’s at practice or during a game I put them in a position where they can play with the ball. And when they’re doing that they don’t even realize that they’re making decisions on their own, they’re taking thought process, they’re reading the plays, they’re communicating with each other and that’s something I’ve always tried to encourage them to do, and by doing so, well, you get results like this.”
Gian Marco Coviello scored in the second half to get Pointe-Claire on the board.
“It matters,” Pointe-Claire coach Philip Bernardino said about the significance of the goal. “The message at halftime was basically, ‘first half, you let them run all over you and you need to stop letting them dictate the play and fight, fight for yourselves, fight for your pride, fight for your team and at least walk off the field knowing that you lost but you gave your 100 percent and didn’t just give up.’ And that’s the message that I try to give them every time that we get on the field.”
