A sharp goalkeeper, a stifling defense and a potent offense – everything worked for the U14 ‘A’ Pointe-Claire boys as they disposed of the LaSalle Rapides 3-1 last Tuesday.
“We’ve been on an upswing the last six weeks or so,” said Pointe-Claire head coach Gary Harvey. “We’ve been playing better and better, so I had a feeling that we were going to come into the playoffs ready and we’d play well.”
Pointe-Claire left it all on the field as they battled the Rapides for a spot in the semi-finals. They came out guns blazing in the first half, led by a dangerous one-two punch forward duo of Sacha Belanger and Satar Natolban.
Natolban struck first with a rocket outside the 18-yard box in the first half. With a 1-0 lead heading into the second half, it was Belanger’s turn to make some noise.
The sturdy striker pulled a dummy move a few feet outside the box, freezing his defender. Belanger charged wide right and placed the ball far left by a sprawling LaSalle “keeper.”
“Those two guys live like three houses away from each other, so they do have a connection, they love playing together, and yet neither of them played their best game,” said Harvey.
Despite being down 2-0, LaSalle refused to go away quietly. With less than 15 minutes remaining on the board, Jason Harald Ada Tumenta shocked the crowd with a 35-yard darting free kick that narrowly evaded the Pointe-Claire “keeper’s grasp.”
However, that was as close as the Rapides got to a comeback. A few minutes later, Tyler Corbett scored on a cross, restoring Pointe-Claire’s two-goal lead.
“I’m not going to lie to you, I was expecting us to win today, so it’s a big disappointment, but you have to be honest, Pointe-Claire was really solid today, I think they came in more ready than us,” said LaSalle head coach Wilfried Monthe.
It was a rollercoaster season for LaSalle. They were the only team to defeat Pierrefonds and they took down second place St-Laurent earlier this summer. The boys improved a lot this season, according to Monthe, they just ran out of gas at the end.
“I think Pointe-Claire was very organized and the defense was very strong, too,” said Monthe. “Even after that goal, I know that my guys, mentally, they didn’t have it anymore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.