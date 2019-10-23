The Dollard des Ormeaux Pirates midget BB hockey team was able to take advantage of an opponent’s third-period penalty troubles.
Dylan Rosen’s goal at 13:44 on a 5-on-3 power play restored Dollard’s lead and secured a 3-2 win against the St. Laurent Phenix at the DDO Civic Centre on Saturday.
It was the Pirates’ third win in four games.
“The record’s good but this was a little sloppy,” Dollard assistant coach Phil Lord said. “We fell asleep after the first period and then back in the game. So we have a lot of things to work on obviously. Forechecking and staying at it for three periods, it’s not one period and it’s over. That’s a big thing, keeping the intensity up for the whole time.”
Justin Sasson scored on a shot from the left side to give the Pirates a 1-0 lead 3:19 into the first period.
Ben Perets made it 2-0 with his goal at 14:32.
St. Laurent scored twice in the second to tie the game.
Lord didn’t see the blown two-goal lead being the result of a letup by the Pirates, but rather their players straying from the game plan.
“I don’t think they’re that type of players,” he said. “We’ve had those players in the past. But they’re not the type of players that let up. They just started running around a little bit, not doing their jobs, and trying to do too much.”
Sean Warash’s goal at 2:39 made it 2-1. Alexander Dordas-Quieti tied it at 2-2 when he scored at 8:49.
“I liked their pushback,” Phenix coach Greg Lepipas said. “Just for them to keep it and stay out of the box.”
But St. Laurent took 14 penalties in the game, and it caught up with them in the third, when they were called for 11 infractions, including a game misconduct for a hit from behind.
“It’s our third game, we’re still trying to get together as a team,” Lepipas said. “So it’s a rough start, with all the penalties, obviously. But it’s just a matter of getting everybody on the same page at this point. It was a well-fought game but the penalties killed us in the third, they just came one after the other. If we didn’t have that it could have been a different outcome.”
