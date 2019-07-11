The Chevrolet 440 Laval Chevrolet Pirates are feeling the heat and not just because it is the dog days of summer. Heading into a pair of games at home tonight and Friday; the Pirates are looking to snap a five-game skid that has seen Saint Eustache leapfrog over Laval into second in the La Cage Brasserie Sportive division of the Quebec Junior Elite Baseball League. Leading into tonight’s match against the first place Montreal Orioles and then Friday night against the Longueuil Ducs, the Pirates lost 8-1 to the Orioles and then on Tuesday at Parc Sanscartier, the Pirates were dropped 8-2 by the new kids on the block, the Gatineau Tyrans. In the loss to Montreal at Paul Marcel Maheu Park, the Orioles soared to a 5-0 advantage in their first two at bats. Oscar Rodriguez tossed a five-hit gem where he issued only one base on balls. Losing pitcher Miguel Cienfuegos was touched for eight hits to Montreal, Jacob Dugal, hitting .352, continued to swing a consistent bat going 2-for-4 while picking-up the lone rbi. Cienfuegos went 2-for-2, including a double and holds an average of .356. Against the Tyrens, Laval and Gatineau were tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the sixth. With runners on the corners and no outs, starting pitcher Samuel Poliquin was lifted as Fred Groleau came on in relief. Gatineau erupted for a six-run inning and Groleau was greeted by a triple off the bat of Max Courchesne to score the two base runners and put the Tyrens ahead 4-2. The home side saw four more runners touch home to pull away from the visitors. In their final at bats, the Pirates went down in order to give Gatineau the win, Poliquin was tagged with the loss. Laval scored in the second on a successful double steal with Matthew Majeur racing home. In the fourth Tyler Havlena’s double cashed in Mathieu Charlebois to tie the game at 2-2.
