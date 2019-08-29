The 440 Laval Chevrolet Pirates were stuck in neutral to start their post-season as the Repentigny Royals jumped to a 2-0 lead in the best of seven series. Laval did get it in gear to pull even following success in games three and four. In game three, Simon Beaudry pitched a three hit complete game gem as the Pirates took a 3-0 decision. Beadury got all the runs he would need in the first inning as Jacob Dugal and Matthew Majeur touched home for a 2-0 edge. Laval added a final run in the top of the sixth to seal the deal. In game four the Royals outhit the Pirates 7-to-6, but it was the sequence of hits that provided the difference for a 6-3 Pirates victory. Miguel Cienfuegos sprinkled the Repentigny hits to earn the complete game win while striking out eight and allowing only one free pass. Laval rallied in the sixth with a four run outburst to take a lead they would not relinquish. That set the stage for last night’s meeting at Stade Paul Marcel-Maheu where the Pirates were handed an 11-5 loss by the Royals giving Repentigny a 3-2 lead in the series. For Laval to continue it would mean taking the next two contests, last night in Repentigny, setting up game seven on Friday night back in Laval. Laval starter lefty William Lacroix had some control issues, going with deep counts and issuing seven free passes over his four innings of work as he threw 104 pitches. In the third, Repentigny capitalized on four walks and a single to take a 2-0 lead. The visitors added runs in the fourth and fifth to go up 4-0 as the Pirates struggled at the plate against Royals’ starter Philippe Breton. In the top of the sixth, Repentigny piled on six runs to open up a 10-0 lead. In the home half of the sixth, Laval started to make some noise as starter Breton gave way to Jeremy Brisebois. Laval welcomed Brisebois by sending 11 men to the plate and making it a 10-5 match. Tyler Havlena started off with a walk, followed by a Fred Achard Groleau single and Zachary Asselin reaching on an error to load the bases.Arno Martin spanked a single to cash in Havlena, Jacob Dugal singled to bring Achard Groleau home. Matthew Majeur doubled in Asselin and Martin and Havlena, up for a second time in the inning singled to allow Dugal to score the Pirates’ fifth run. Repentigny got one run back in the seventh to close the book on scoring. At press time, Laval had Hector Romero as the probable pitcher for game six with the Royals set to send Jacob Brault to the mound.
Pirates in tough following game five loss
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
