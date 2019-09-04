Ramdane Mekid stunned the St. Laurent faithful when he netted a roaring free kick 30 yards away from goal midway through the second half. The strike boosted Pierrefonds’s lead to 3-1 and all but drained St. Laurent’s remaining energy.
The U15 ‘AA’ Pierrefonds squad went on to win 4-1 after another perfect set piece late in the game. This time Nicholas James Cristiano leapt into the box to pop the ball by the St. Laurent ‘keeper.
“The kids played great, they were hustling hard,” said Pierrefonds assistant coach Chris Brockwell. “The field isn’t the greatest, unfortunately, but we played to the field and to our advantages.”
Pierrefonds showed vision and precision on their spot kicks, something they haven’t done well all season, according to Brockwell. They started focusing on that aspect of their game during practices and it’s already paying off.
“It was nice, we were trying to make it because what happens is sometimes the kids under kick it and the other team gets a nice counter attack, so we told them to just put it up in the air so that if we don’t get the ball, it’s a goal kick,” said Brockwell.
Pierrefonds smothered St. Laurent all game as they employed more aggressive tactics. Brockwell says the players set up in a three-four-three in order to pressure the opposing defense.
The strategy paid off as Pierrefonds’s three-headed attack, led by the shifty Lewis Agenor Luc, continuously frustrated St. Laurent’s backline. Several players were visibly upset with Agenor Luc, but that only seemed to fuel the skilled striker.
“We’ve got to move the ball better, definitely. We need to take more shots on goal, there’s no doubt about that. And we’ve got to be first on the ball; there was a lack of aggressivity,” said St. Laurent head coach Marco Garberi.
With the win, the stage is set for the playoffs. Pierrefonds will face St. Laurent in the first round. And while they were able to get on the board once, with a goal from Karim El Amrani Joutey, St. Laurent has a lot of work to do, said Garberi.
“We’ve beaten the first place team, we’ve had some really good games, so there’s an improvement but today that just didn’t show – not even close,” he said.
