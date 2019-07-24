Pierrefonds’ Catterall steps up to the plate for Team Canada

Sena Catterall’s dream of playing for Canada will come true next month, and her baseball future looks very bright indeed.
The 17-year-old Pierrefonds native is one of 20 players named to Canada’s National Baseball Team for the Women’s Baseball World Cup Qualifier in Aguascalientes, Mexico, from Aug. 18-25.
“I’m super, super excited and it’s such an honour for me to be wearing Canada’s jersey,” said Catterall, who was one of four Quebeckers chosen. “It’s something I’ve always dreamt about, and I think once I get there, I’m going to be a little bit more nervous. But I’ve always played tournaments with a lot of nerves, obviously not one this big, but I’ve found ways to deal with it. And I think I’ll be able to do that there, knowing that I’m nervous, and calming myself down and just playing baseball.”
Catterall and her Canada teammates were chosen from a group of 25 players who competed in a three-day selection camp in Okotoks, Alta., from July 10-12.
Canada manager Aaron Myette particularly appreciates the defensive versatility that the team gets from Catterall, whose preferred position is centre field because she can make the most of her speed. But she is capable of playing any position, including catcher.
“She works her butt off and she’s always hustling, and she has a lot of those good qualities that you look for as a coach, but she can flat out play the game,” Myette said in a recent phone interview. “She has a good arm, she hits well, she’s going to be an asset for us wherever we put her and whatever role. And having the option to put her in any role, it’s a nice piece for a coach to have.”
And Catterall is just as versatile as an all-around athlete, having played hockey, soccer and flag football for St. Thomas High School. She will continue playing hockey for John Abbott College this fall.
“I think I’m super lucky to just be able to have the means to play all these sports and keep myself busy,” Catterall said. “And hockey is developing me in a way that baseball couldn’t, but also like it’s helping me with my baseball, and so is my baseball helping me with my hockey and my flag football.”
Myette is particularly impressed with Catterall’s progression over time and the overall improvement in her game.
“It’s substantial, and it’s due to her hard work,” Myette said. “And I think a girl that age that has so many talents in the game of baseball, offensively, defensively, but works really, really, really hard, she’s going to play for a long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.