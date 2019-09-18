Pierrefonds books ticket to semifinals with a 3-1 win over Westmount

The U13 ‘A’ Pierrefonds squad muscled their way into a semifinal spot last Monday evening as they downed Westmount 3-1 thanks to a solid defensive plan and timely goals.
Pierrefonds was relentless on defense. Westmount had little time to breathe in the open field, as a Pierrefonds player was always there to quickly shut down any counter attacks.
On offense, the girls utilized their speed and physicality, often pushing the ball out wide and swinging it into the box with surgical precision. It was a lot to handle for a Westmount team that struggled to find goals and keep the ball out of their own net this season.
However, head coach Karl Koerich had only positive things to say as the team’s season came to an abrupt end. The girls managed to score a goal against Pierrefonds, who placed third overall this season. And they maintained ball possession for most of the first half, according to Koerich.
“It’s a big improvement for these girls,” he said. “We come from seasons where we can barely score goals to a season where we scored almost 15 goals. We don’t come out of here with our heads down because as a team we feel like we improved.”
Pierrefonds put the game out of reach late in the second half. Paulina Nickoletopoulos floated a shot just outside the 18-yard box. The ball slipped through the hands of an outstretched Pierrefonds ‘keeper to make it 3-1.
Koerich says that the goalkeeper position has been tough to fill this season. They didn’t have any natural ‘keepers, so they were forced to rotate players into the crease every game.
“One thing that has affected us all season is that we don’t have a fixed goalkeeper, so the girls usually in nets are not ‘keepers, so it definitely affects the outcome of the match,” said Koerich.
But while the outcome didn’t go their way, Westmount left the field with smiles on their faces. Assistant coach Jill Carter said she couldn’t be prouder of the girls. They came together as a team, the score isn’t important, she said.
“We told them that we were just happy, they had a good game and they enjoyed themselves,” said Carter. “It doesn’t matter that they lost, it’s just important that they had fun.”
