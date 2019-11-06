The Pierrefonds Barracudas took down the Westluc Kings in Peewee BB action Saturday night at College Notre Dame arena. The game started evenly with both teams having trouble scoring early on. However, the Barracudas ended up routing that Kings 5-2.
Not much happened in the first period, as it ended scoreless with most of the scoring chances going the way of Westluc. Pierrefonds goaltender Timothee Fengos came ready to play, stopping all 12 shots he faced in the first period.
“Timothee is our best player almost every time he’s out there,” said Barracudas head coach Chris King. “Our team trusts him to make big saves every game and he did just that this afternoon. He’s a gamer.”
Westluc started the second period on a five on three kill, but were able to kill it off with ease. Minutes later, they received a powerplay of their own and were able to convert off a goal from Sam Tannenbaum.
Moments later, momentum shifted once again. Alexis Martineau scored to tie it at one, going end to end, finding himself alone on a breakaway and beating the goalie on the backhand.
Nathan Denis scored on a tap in from right in front of the net as the second period dwindled down, giving the Barracudas a 2-1 lead heading into the third period.
Pierrefonds quickly took control of the game in the third period and never looked back. Filip Jovandic took the puck early in the frame and scored on his team’s second breakaway of the game. Shortly after, Noah Soles scored back to back goals to give Pierrefonds a 5-1 lead with nine minutes left in the game.
Westluc’s Jonathan Finkel, scored with three minutes left, but that’s as close as they would get to coming back.
“The kids battled hard today. They ran into a hot goaltender and a couple of bounces didn’t go our way. We will be ready for next game,” emphasised Westluc’s head coach Howard Scheffer. “The hockey season is a marathon not a sprint. That’s what I tell the boys after a tough loss in the dressing room.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.