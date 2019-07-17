Last Friday at the Dollard community centre, there was a major announcement and unveil as the Pierrefonds and Dollard soccer associations will merge come the 2020 season, The joining of these two venerable organizations from Lac St. Louis will be a force to be reckoned with as the new club will become Force Football Club. The merger will become a 4,000 player organization as well as blend the facilities of both municipalities for the teams playing under the Force banner. The clubs will sport black and white kits with a stylized white and gold logo. The name force is an Acronym for Fidelity to the club and team Odyssey and journey that a player lives through Respect for the game, club team and opponent Courage that the players have and Excellence for which the club and players all strive for. “This joint venture will be of great benefit for the next generation of players from our communities,” Dollard Soccer president Andrew Shotton said. The club logo came after some six months and 300 hours of deliberating, deep diving into both cities’ histories, but most important was listening to the input from many but particularly the players as they are the future of Force FC. Heading up the task were Frank Principe and Mohammed Saad. “We wanted to create something new but recognize the values and synergies of both clubs,” Frank Principe said. What prompted the joining is the fact that the Canadian Soccer Association announced a series of reforms for the entire country. In Quebec, these changes will occur in 2021 and the soccer landscape will require resources which are currently beyond the reach of each club. The new entity, Force FC, will be able to provide access to all levels of soccer within the new licensing model, from the recreational to the Elite level; Quality soccer near home, at all levels, without players having to travel further for services offered by a club holding a National license.
Pierrefonds and Dollard soccer become a Force on the field
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Brownstein: Start local events and meetings with security info
- City food banks have the summertime blues
- REM work in TMR
- Grenada’s Prime Minister visits Spice Island Culture Fair
- Pizza Pita responds to measles alert
- Life sciences, health tech innovation hub expanding in St. Laurent
- Captain your own ship
- NDG's Michael Eastman: Feeding the hungry for 22 years
Most Popular
Articles
- Entertainment: CBC’S Family Feud Canada kicks off nationwide search for Canadian families to compete this fall
- DDO looking for culprits involved in illegal night truck dumping
- A bucket list experience at Yankee Stadium spikes Expos fever
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Quebec
- Mark Bergman is back on radio as he joins The Beat 92.5 FM
- Kirkland and SADB go book sharing for the summer
- Beaconsfield opposes SPZ
- Montrealer Rabinovitch now gets laughs in the Big Apple
- Jazz band kicks off Zones
- Meet Elizabeth Jutras : Excited for the debut of Laval Comiccon
Images
Videos
Commented
Most Popular
Articles
- Entertainment: CBC’S Family Feud Canada kicks off nationwide search for Canadian families to compete this fall
- DDO looking for culprits involved in illegal night truck dumping
- A bucket list experience at Yankee Stadium spikes Expos fever
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern Quebec
- Mark Bergman is back on radio as he joins The Beat 92.5 FM
- Kirkland and SADB go book sharing for the summer
- Beaconsfield opposes SPZ
- Montrealer Rabinovitch now gets laughs in the Big Apple
- Jazz band kicks off Zones
- Meet Elizabeth Jutras : Excited for the debut of Laval Comiccon
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
-
Jul 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.