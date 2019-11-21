Phoenix fall in third period, Mystiques secure the shutout

The atom ‘B’ Laval Mystiques escaped a stalemate with the Vaudreuil-Dorion Phoenix when they scored the game’s lone goal midway through the third period.
The Mystiques held on to a 1-0 victory despite pressure mounting by the Phoenix. Mystiques forward and star player, Georgia, was the hero of the game, beating Vaudreuil’s goaltender Valerie Singler for the game winner.
“We have a good team this season; we only have one loss to date,” said Laval head coach Stéphane Labbé. “The coaches and the player’s work well together, they work hard at practice and they do what we ask them to do on the ice.”
The Mystiques improved to 7-1-0 on the season. They sit just one point behind their Laval counterparts, the Avalanche, for first place in the league. They also have one point over the third-place Phoenix, albeit with two games in hand.
After the game, Labbé acknowledged his opponents effort on Sunday afternoon. They’re right on the same playing field as us, he said. However, Labbé credits his teams’ work ethic in difficult games – they never stop skating.
“We work a lot on their skating because that’s what will bring us to the end of the game,” said Labbé. “We don’t have a big team but if we can skate we’ll always compete against other teams in the league.”
Meanwhile, the 5-4-1 Phoenix played their 10th game of the season. The game never quite went their way. They had several power plays and numerous scoring chances, including one that straddled the goal line a couple minutes after they went down 1-0 in the third period.
“I think we both played well, but the puck didn’t bounce our way,” Vaudreuil-Dorion head coach Sean Hand. “We had a couple of good opportunities in front of the net and we just missed.”
Hand’s squad is still firmly in third place, but they eclipse many teams in games played. But the Phoenix coach expects to stay in the thick on the league championship race, as long as his squad can maintain their intensity and focus during games.
Next up, the Phoenix face off against Laurentides 2 on November 23. The Mystiques take on Laurentides 1 on November 24.
