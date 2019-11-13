The St. Laurent Phenix bantam AA hockey team climbed their way out of a big hole on their way to a hard-earned 4-4 tie against the Dollard des Ormeaux Vipers at the Civic Centre on Thursday night.
George Tsagarospiros scored 38 seconds apart to give St. Laurent a 4-3 lead at 6:01 of the third period. Tsagarospiros’ goals capped a four-goal comeback from a 3-0 deficit in the second.
Dollard’s Nicolas Bao tied it at 4-4 when he scored his second goal of the game 15 seconds later, the third goal by both teams in a span of 53 seconds.
“We have to learn how to play 60 minutes,” Phenix coach Nektario Vasiliadis said. “No matter what happens, we can’t stop working. And I think they may have gotten overly excited, getting the lead, and we have to remind them that it’s time to play defence again.
“We have a lot of first-year players on our team and the one thing that I love about our players is that they don’t stop working no matter what the score is. So I’m really happy for them that they came back and got a point at least and they tied the game.”
St. Laurent is 1-6-1 through the first eight games.
Hunter Mason also scored two goals for the Vipers, including a power-play goal at 2:09 of the first for a 1-0 lead.
Bao’s first goal increased the lead to 2-0 at 1:51 of the second, and Mason put Dollard up 3-0 with his second goal of the game at 3:47.
Joey Ata began St. Laurent’s comeback from the three-goal deficit when he scored to make it 3-1 at 12:10 of the second.
Angelo Papidimtriou’s power-play goal at 2:06 of the third drew the Phenix within one at 3-2.
“The forecheck was a bit sloppy in the third,” Vipers coach Andrew Casey said. “Penalties kind of hit us, the four-minute (penalty) at the beginning of the third period, it happens, unfortunately. Overall, the first two periods they played well. But in the third period they just stopped skating. It’s been a theme lately so we’re going to have to fix that.”
Dollard’s record fell to 2-8-1 following a 9-0 loss the West Island Royals at the Dorval Arena on Sunday.
