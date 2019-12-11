The midget ‘BB’ Saint-Laurent Phenix shocked the DDO Pirates last Friday evening with two goals in less than three minutes en route to a 3-2 victory over the league’s top team.
Saint-Laurent was relentless in the offensive zone. They played with grit and determination all game long, and they weren’t afraid to get into their opponents’ faces.
This was exactly how they drew it up before the game, says head coach Alex Soumakis. The coaches wanted their team to skate hard, shoot, and crash the net. However, they didn’t want DDO to dictate the pace of the game, they wanted to play by their rules.
“They’re a good team so we made sure to crash the net and get shots on net,” said Soumakis. “There’s a reason why they’re in first place and we just wanted to play our game, not to play at their level but at our own level.”
The Phenix entered the third period down 2-1 after Ben Levy scored a shorthanded goal for the Pirates late in the second period. Levy jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone and buried the puck on a breakaway.
But Saint-Laurent never gave up. Jacob Telio found the back of the net just over three minutes into the third period. Telio swept the puck by DDO goaltender Mattix Scharf after a mad scramble in the crease.
The Phenix struck again two minutes later to go up 3-2. This time Alexander Dordas-Quieti was the beneficiary of his teams’ hard work crashing Scharf’s crease. The puck popped out right on his stick for the easy tap in.
It remained 3-2 for the rest of the game, but DDO came close to tying it on several occasions. One of the league’s most potent offenses just couldn’t beat Phenix goaltender Ben Coughlin. Soumakis admits he was on edge until the final whistle.
“There’s no clock in here, so I keep looking at my phone every time,” said Soumakis, laughing. “I’ve played a little bit of hockey, coached, watched, whenever it’s a one-goal game with 30 seconds left, you know, it’s always nerve wracking.”
Next up, Saint-Laurent faces MRO on December 13. DDO will look to get back in the win column against Beauharnois on December 14.
