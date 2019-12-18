The claws came out during a physical matchup between the Midget Espoir Lac St-Louis Tigers and the Rousseau Royal Laval/Montreal last Friday evening.
Rousseau was plagued by penalties during the game, and the Tigers took advantage of it. Lac St-Louis scored twice on the power play and held on for the 3-2 victory. After a recent string of success, the win brought the Tigers back to .500 on the season.
“It means a lot because we’ve been struggling since the beginning of the year, our record hasn’t been doing well, but our last two games we beat two of the best teams in the league,” said Tigers assistant coach Jason Dorrington.
Hunter Brennan was the first to strike for Lac St-Louis – his first of two on the night. The forward buried the puck on the power play, giving his team an early first period lead. Rousseau’s Alexis Billequey equalized the score five minutes later on a penalty shot.
The teams scrapped it out in the second period with the physicality becoming a key factor in the game. However, Lac St-Louis set the pace as they dominated the board battles and pounded Laval/Montreal in the open ice.
“It’s very important because the sooner you establish the physical game, the less they’re going to want to go on the boards and get the puck,” said Dorrington.
Laval/Montreal took four of their eight penalties in the second period. But the team came out of the frame unscathed thanks to the stellar play of goaltender Massimo Astrologo. Unfortunately, his play wouldn’t be enough to lift Rousseau to victory.
Despite a promising start to the third period for Laval/Montreal, the Tigers were able to retake the lead on another power play. This time captain Alex Fournier pounced on a rebound in the slot, going backhand over Astrologo’s glove.
“We had a slow start, they had a good start and that’s the difference in the game, they had a good start and we had too many penalties – they worked hard, they did the job,” said Rousseau head coach Mike Barrette.
In the end, strong goaltending prevailed as Tigers netminder Thomas Pigeon shut the door the rest of the way. He gave up a goal in the last minute of the game but otherwise frustrated his opponents all night.
