The Bantam AAA Laval Patriotes picked-up their third win of the season with a solid 4-1 victory over the Lac St. Louis Arsenal Saturday afternoon at LaSalle’s Jacques Lemaire arena. The visitors rolled up a 4-0 lead over the three periods, with the Arsenal only replying in the third. Elijah Thompson, who had a three-point afternoon with the opening goal and a pair of helpers paced the win for Laval. Thompson buried a pass from Michael Morello at 3:41 of the first to get the Patriotes on the board. Laval potted a pair in the middle frame of the game as Guillaume Thibault converted a pass from Kananga Mangala for what would prove to be the game-winning tally. Thompson, along with Mathys Laurent set-up Morello to make it a 3-0 cushion heading into the final period of play. William Cossette closed out the scoring for the Pats with assists from Thompson and Mavrick Brunet. Connor Davis got the shutout buster for Lac St. Louis, spoiling Matthew Spera’s bid for the clean sheet. It was a busy afternoon for Cossette and Brunet as they were on call-up from the Patriotes Releve Bantam AAA squad along with Alexandre Ritchie. Immediately following the win They were back on the ice with in Releve action. In that contest
Lac St. Louis came away with a 5-2 victory but Cossette was good for a goal and Brunet chipped in with an assist. Cossette got the Pats on the board while Brunet had a helper in Ethan Azeredo’s tally.
