Pierrefonds’ Pat Prendergast a Bentley University Falcon tight end in his junior year has been selected for the 2019 Division II Academic All-District team for Super Region 1 by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Prendergast will now advance to the national ballot for CoSIDA Academic All-America consideration. “I was taken aback when I found out,” Pat Prendergast said by phone. “It came out of nowhere and really put a smile on my face and to be on the national ballot with so many great academic football players really is an honour.” The Loyola High School alumnus was basketball and football team captain during his Grade 9 and 11 years, team MVP during his Grade 9 and 11 years and rugby team captain during his Grade 9 year plus he also earned a mathematics award at Loyola. Prendergast continued on a successful path of school and sports as he attended S. Paul’s prep school in Concord, New Hampshire where he left his mark. At St. Paul’s, Prendergast was All-Independent School League tight end in both 2015 and 2016, 2016 NEPSAC Class C All-New England tight end, St. Paul’s Offensive MVP in 2016 and MVP of the state championship game. Academically, he graduated Magna Cum Laude and earned 2nd testimonial honors. What has allowed Prendergast to do well in the classroom and on the field is, “to be on top of my time management,” Prendergast said. That continues at Bentley where he also has, “the benefit of great friends and teammates here at Bentley,” he said. “It’s real teamwork when it comes to keeping up with my studies.” And if schooling and football wasn’t enough, Prendergast has added two part-time jobs to the mix this year.
Although Prendergast has excelled in different sports, football is his love though, starting from his time with Alexander Park when he was six after seeing his older brother Sean play. Now at Bentley, the junior player, who is majoring in finance, loves the challenge of the level of play he competes against. The 21-year-old Prendergast goes up against older athletes who now have a size advantage over the tight end. “I was a head taller than my opponents in high school,” he said. “Now I can be a head shorter than the defenders I face.” Prendergast also loves being a Bentley Falcon, “I couldn’t ask for a better team to be part of,” he said. “The coaches make sure we are well prepared and the players, it doesn’t matter if you are a four year starter or a freshman that hasn’t played a down, everyone supports each other.” When it comes to his future, Prendergast says,” I wouldn’t be who I am without football and things I have learned whether it was with Alexander Park or here at Bentley, those skills will serve me in whatever career path I end up following.”
