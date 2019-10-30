The Lakeshore Panthers pee wee BB hockey team came out on top Friday to bounce back from a lopsided loss earlier in the week.
Lakeshore defeated the LaSalle Cyclones 5-2 at the Beaconsfield Arena to improve its record to two wins and three losses.
“They came out tough, they came out hungry,” LaSalle coach David Chisholm said. “That was very evident, that they just came out much hungrier than we did.”
The Panthers’ scoring outburst was welcome after a 9-2 loss to the Lachine Maroons at the Pete Morin Arena last Tuesday. Lakeshore has been outscored 25-14 through the first five games.
It was a tough weekend for the Cyclones, who also lost 4-2 against the Westluc Kings at the Jacques Lemaire Arena on Sunday.
Though the Cyclones have won only once through their first six games, Chisholm isn’t overly concerned about the team’s results through the early part of the season.
“We’re doing well and we’re learning,” Chisholm said. “We’ve got a lot of kids who are in their first year of double letters so we’re doing a lot of learning in the beginning of the year.”
A bright side for LaSalle on Friday was a two-goal performance by Angelo Arcoraci on his birthday.
“He had a strong game,” Chisholm said. “Any positivity we had, he carried it for us.”
The Panthers took the lead Friday and never looked back.
“The score told the story,” Chisholm said. “We felt like we could have probably given them a better game than we gave them. I don’t know, the kids have their heads down too much and didn’t see too much of the ice. We felt like we could have played much better.”
While LaSalle has been outscored 27-11 while getting off to a 1-5-0 start, Chisholm sees plenty of potential for the Cyclones to recover and get their season on track with some winning results.
“When they’re not gripping their sticks too tight and they’re loose, they play well,” Chisholm said. “And when you get them in the game, if they’re not too tight, they play well, and if they’re nervous and anxious then they grip the stick too tight and their heads go down and they don’t see the ice. They’re like everybody else.”
