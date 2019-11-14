The peewee ‘B’ Laval-Est Voltigeurs exploded for three goals in three minutes, but they failed to hold onto a 4-3 lead, falling to the Delta Panthers, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon.
The Panthers rallied down 4-2 in the second period, and it started with a goal from Christoph Pilon. His tally rejuvenated the squad late in the period and cut the lead down to one.
Delta carried that momentum throughout the entire third period. They would eventually score three unanswered goals to claim the victory. Samuel Bermea-Bourque continued the comeback with a goal just over minute into the final frame.
“Today was really a team win there was no star. Nobody tried to do anything selfish today, I’m just really happy. They stuck to the game plan, we were also trying to get the break outs and break ins to the zone as a focus,” said Delta head coach François Pilon.
The Panthers jumped into the lead less than two minutes later with a goal from Dimitrios Kanaras. Nicholas Bonfitto added the insurance marker late in the third period to seal the victory.
Pilon called Sunday’s game against the Voltigeurs a “mental exercise” for his team. They dealt with a relentless Laval Nord squad and showed that they have the mental toughness to come back.
“We’re still getting to know each other, funny enough, a lot of the kids don’t know each other, it’s only November, so I think this kind of victory that will really help solidify bonds,” said Pilon.
While he wants to enjoy the victory, Pilon remains focused on the rest of the season. Delta will need to continue developing their chemistry on and off the ice if they hope to make any noise this season.
“If we’re going to go far this year, it’s going to have to be through hard work, you know, we don’t have any stars, we have a really good goalie but we just have a whole bunch of hard working guys,” Pilon said.
