Panthers persevere for win over Wings

After giving up their lead on two straight breakaway goals, the Lakeshore Panthers pee wee BB hockey team bounced right back and recovered for a win.
Adam Neiss had two goals as Lakeshore scored four straight goals in the third period in a 6-2 win against the Westmount Wings at Beaconsfield Arena on Friday night.
“It’s important that we show character and no quit,” Panthers coach Claude Francis said. “We’re trying to instill that in our players this year, not to give up, not to quit, and play a good team game. I thought we showed that today.”
Neiss scored his first goal at 7:35 of the third, tying it at 3-3 just 21 seconds after James Bayer scored Westmount’s second straight breakaway goal to give the Wings a short-lived one-goal lead.
Ryan Whitehouse’s goal at 14:58 put Lakeshore ahead 4-3, and Neiss increased the lead to 5-3 with his second goal of the game 16 seconds later at 15:14.
Philippe Naef scored the Panthers’ sixth goal.
“It’s on an upswing so we’re moving slowly in the right direction,” Francis said. “There’s a lot of work still to be done but I think in general we’re on the right track in terms of improvement and team play. We’re really working on that team play, which is really important. We’ve got to continue to work on what we practice and not do what they want to do on our own. We’ve got to stay within our system and then we’ll get rewards from that.”
Westmount took a 1-0 lead on Jake Lubarsky’s goal at 6:01 of the first.
Naef had an assist on Luca Castrechini’s goal, which tied it at 8:06. Jack White scored Lakeshore’s second goal at 11:01 to make it 2-1.
Holden Kelly scored on a shot off the right post that rattled its way into the net to tie it at 2-2 at 10:05 of the second.
James Bayer also scored on a breakaway at 7:04 of the third to put the Wings ahead 3-2.
“The most important after that, the next shift, is the faceoff,” Westmount coach Mike Jackson said. “So you can’t lose the faceoff and let them go down and score right away. Momentum comes around and then they get that extra goal, and then that’s it. They’ve got to learn from that.”
