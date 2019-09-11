Panthers’ Huberdeau reaps rewards of hard work

St. Jerome native Jonathan Huberdeau has enjoyed success at every level he has competed in from amateur to the National Hockey League with the Florida Panthers. A product of St. Jerome Minor Hockey, Huberdeau played for the St. Eustache Vikings of the Quebec Midget AAA league, then moved on to the St. John’s Sea Dogs of the QMJHL. As a member of the Sea Dogs, Huberdeau won a Memorial Cup and was the Q’s play off and Memorial Cup MVP. The talented forward has also proudly suited up representing Quebec and Canada on the national and international stage.
Huberdeau has followed a path that has allowed him those successes along the way through his commitment to hard work and facing challenges along that path. One of those challenges was leaving home to attend St. Malachys High School in Saint John, New Brunswick to learn English. “My billet was great to me, the Leland family and I had to learn English because at the supper table that is what we had to speak,” Huberdeau said. “I remember that two nights a week we would play along with Jeopardy on TV, which was pretty funny because me and my roommates didn’t know much English at the time.”
The third pick overall by the Panthers in the 2011 entry draft, Huberdeau —since the age of 19 — has been a regular for Florida since the 2012 season where he won the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year. Coming off a 92-point season of 30 goals and 62 assists, Huberdeau, only 26, is just hitting his stride . “It means a lot to me to be with the Panthers,” Jonathan Huberdeau said. “I’ve worked hard my whole life to play in the NHL and I couldn’t ask for a better organization. I feel fortunate to be in the NHL; even at 26 you are considered a ‘veteran.’ It feels good to come in this year and have the chance to be a leader.”
Following solid growth and contributions each season, Huberdeau was rewarded in 2016 with a six-year $35.4 million pact with the Panthers. That season was a bittersweet one though, as he was limited to 31 games following an injury where he suffered a cut Achilles tendon. “It was great to get that recognition by the club with the contract but the injury was tough,” he said. “Being on the sidelines rehabbing made it difficult but also it made me work that much harder to get back to playing.”
Having attained a lifestyle of means, Huberdeau’s love of family and friends keeps him well-grounded. “Yes my friendships with my longtime friends are very important,” he said. “I always told them that I will always be the same guy, down to earth and I think I’ve been pretty good so far. I spend every summer in Quebec and spend time with them all.”
Huberdeau’s drive and positivity are the reasons he wears one of the “A’s” on the Panthers, but he has had some great role models to learn from during his time with the club. Jaromir Jagr and legendary goalie Roberto Luongo were constants in the mix. “Jagr just amazed me with what he could do and to have him as my line mate was important in my growth as a player,” he said. “Jagr was pretty funny, once some fans gave him a wig like when he had long hair in the ‘90s and he wore it one time for practice that broke us up.”
Playing in the southern United States, Huberdeau enjoys the weather during the season, especially driving to practices and games. “I always used to drive a Corvette Z06, convertible obviously,” he said. “I love going to the rink and feeling the wind, it wakes me up every morning. But I just changed my car this summer for a Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS convertible.”
He also loves the fact that there are so many knowledgeable fans from the Snowbirds who winter there to the tourists vacationing in Florida. “Our fans are learning but I love when we play Montreal, Toronto or New York,” he said. “That really adds to the atmosphere of the game and anyone planning to visit the area should definitely take in a game.”
The last time the Panthers were in the post-season was in 2015-2016, but if Huberdeau has any say in the matter, Florida won’t be going on spring break following their April 4 match against the Washington Capitals.
