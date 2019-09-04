Panthers’ Huberdeau ready to prowl opponents’ net fronts

St. Jerome native Jonathan Huberdeau is headed back south for training camp with the Florida Panthers already focused on getting his team into the playoffs before the puck drops to open the 2019-2020 NHL campaign. “That is the goal, make it to the playoffs,” Jonathan Huberdeau said. “There is so much parity in today’s game that you make it to the playoffs anything is possible. We all want to get back to the playoffs for our fans.” Coming off a 92 point season of 30 goals and 62 assists, Huberdeau , only 26, is just hitting his stride. “I feel I have more to grow in the game,” Huberdeau said. “I want to be a threat in all zones on the ice.” For the Panther forward, anything is possible as Huberdeau has followed a path that has allowed him many successes along the way through his commitment to hard work and facing challenges along that path. Challenges like leaving home to attend St. Malachys High School in Saint John, New Brunswick to learn English. “Coming from St. Jerome, I only spoke French,” he said. “I was with a family where we spoke English at the dinner table and did my schooling speaking and learning English and that served me well, especially when I was drafted by Florida.” From St. Jerome Minor Hockey to the St. Eustache Vikings of the Quebec Midget AAA league to the St. John’s Sea Dogs of the QMJHL, Huberdeau has succeeded. With the Sea Dogs he won a Memorial Cup and was the play off and Memorial Cup MVP. He has proudly suited up representing Quebec and Canada on the national and international stage. Huberdeau was tapped third overall by the Panthers in the 2011 entry draft. “That was very cool for me and my family,” he said. “We would go to Florida every Christmas when I was a kid and we would joke about what if I was picked by the Panthers and it happened.” A member of the Panthers since the 2012-2013 campaign when at the age of 19 he won the Calder Cup as Rookie of the Year, Huberdeau was rewarded in 2016 with a six-year pact with the Panthers. That season was a bittersweet one though as he was limited to 31 games following an injury where he suffered a cut Achilles tendon. “It was great to get that recognition by the club with the contract but the injury was tough,” he said. “Being on the sidelines rehabbing made it difficult but also it made me work that much harder to get back to playing.” It is Huberdeau’s drive and positivity that is the reason he wears one of the “A’s” on the Panthers but he has had some great role models to learn from during his time with the club. Jaromir Jagr, a line mate and legendary goalie Roberto Luongo, the only goalie to wear the “C” as captain were constants in the mix. “Jagr just amazed me with what he could do,” he said. “And to have him as my line mate was important in my growth as a player.” As for Luongo, “Roberto wouldn’t say much in the room,” he said. “But when he spoke everyone listened.” Playing in the southern United States, Huberdeau enjoys the fact that there are so many knowledgeable fans from the Snowbirds who winter there to the tourists vacationing in Florida. “Our fans are learning but I love when we play Montreal, Toronto or New York,” he said. “That really adds to the atmosphere of the game and anyone planning to visit the area should definitely take in a game.” The last time the Panthers were in the post-season was in 2015-2016 but if Huberdeau has any say in the matter, Florida won’t be going on spring break following their April 4 match against the Washington Capitals.
Panthers’ Huberdeau ready to prowl opponents’ net fronts
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
