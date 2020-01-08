A defensive battle took place Saturday night between the Lasalle Cyclones and the Lakeshore Panthers. Lakeshore got the best of Lasalle in this Atom BB affair, taking them down by a score of 3-1.
“You can tell we were a bit rusty coming out of the gate after the Christmas break,” said Lakeshore head coach Eric Carlomusto. “Once we were halfway through the second period, we started to finally pick up our play. We know it may take a couple of practices to get our legs back but I’m just happy we got the win.”
The first period saw limited action as both teams had trouble on offense early on. Lasalle finally broke through with two and a half minutes remaining. Lucas O’Reilly cleaned up a rebound right in front of the net.
The second period was more of the same. Both teams played great defense, however, this time it was Lakeshore breaking through and scoring their first goal of the game. Sebastian Fournier forced a turnover in the slot and shot it upstairs to tie the game at one with four minutes remaining.
“You can tell right away, that goal that Sebastian scored was the turning point of our game,” expressed coach Carlomusto. “Once we scored midway through the second period, momentum was on our side and there was no looking back. Our goalie Noah played great the rest of the way and the players supported one another. “
The third period had a little bit more offensive action as Sebastian Fournier scored his second of the game two minutes into the period to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Goaltender Noah Humes made back to back saves halfway through the period, ultimately leading to another goal for the Panthers giving them a 3-1 lead. Captain Nico Carlomusto tucked it in from a bad angle.
The game ended with a huge breakaway save by Noah Humes, preserving the 3-1 win for the Lakeshore Panthers.
