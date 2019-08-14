Pan-Am medals for local divers

Vincent Riendeau (left) and Nathan Zsombor-Murray put together a good list of dives to strike for silver in the 10m synchro final of the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. Riendeau also captured his first individual Pan Am medal in the 10m platform final, a bronze. Zsombor-Murray finished a respectable sixth in that final.

At the Pan Am Games in Lima Peru, Beaconsfield’s Vincent Riendeau and Pointe Claire’s Nathan Zsombor-Murray made podium appearances for Canada. The 22 year-old Riendeau and the 16 year-old Zsombor-Murray were good for silver medals in the 10m synchro final with 396.12 points. “It’s pretty impressive I don’t think I was at that level at 16,” Vincent Riendeau said about his partner. “He’s a good competitor, he’s strong mentally too and I think we both learn from each other a little bit every competition and we have good chemistry.” Zsombor-Murray was competing in his first Pan American Games, “It feels great, first Games, first competition of my first Games, I feel pretty accomplished with a silver medal, and happy, and all in all it’s a great experience, it’s a lot of fun to be here,” Nathan Zsombor-Murray said. It was a satisfying silver for the Canadian duo as the gold medalists from Mexico Ivan Garcia Navarro and Kevin Berlin Reyes scored an impressive 431.10 points. “I think we’re both quite happy with this, our first Games together, coming out with a medal is amazing, it’s not our best score but we pulled off a pretty consistent list,” said Riendeau. In the 10m platform final, Riendeau added a second medal, bronze with a solid performance amassing 462.70 points. That was the first individual Pan-Am medal for Riendeau. “I’m quite happy with this individual medal, first Pan Am individual medal, so it’s a success for me, I didn’t do my best list but I did quite a good list I know what I have to work on for next season so it’s a good thought finishing the season,” he said. “Overall I’m really happy with how the season’s ended, this trip has been amazing, two medals here I couldn’t ask for more.”

