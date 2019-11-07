The Pétroliers du Nord enjoyed a pair of wins last weekend, including handing the top team in the Ligue nord-américaine de hockey (LNAH), Assurancia Thetford Mines, their first setback of the campaign with a 7-5 road win. The Pétroliers followed that win up with a 6-5 decision over 3L Rivière-du-Loup at home in the Colisée de Laval on Saturday night. On Friday night in Thetford Mines, the Pétroliers erupted to a 4-0 lead through the opening 20 minutes of play. Julien Brouillette got his team on the board followed by a powerplay tally by Francis Desrosiers, a shorthanded marker by Marc-Olivier D’amour and an even-strength goal by Nicolas Poulin. Jean-Michel Daoust upped the lead to 5-0 early in the second with the middle frame coming to a close with the Pétroliers in command of a 6-1 lead thanks toBrouillette’s second goal of the contest. Maxime Macenauer notched the final goal for the Pétroliers but Assurancia came to life in the third act, pulling into within two of the visitors making it 7-5. That was too little too late as there was only 18 seconds remaining in the match at that point. In the win over Rivière-du-Loup, it was comeback special thanks to the special teams of The Pétroliers. The home tea battled back from 2-0 and 5-2 deficits with five of the six goals coming on powerplay opportunities and a shorthanded tally. In the middle stanza, Francis Desrosiers made it 2-1 with his advantage goal then Jean-Michel Daoust notched a shorthanded goal to pull the home side even. The visitors took back a 5-2 lead into the break following the second period. The Pétroliers took full advantage of Rivière-du-Loup’s trips to the penalty box as Julien Brouillette, Sasha Pokulok and David Bastien all were good to pull the game level at 5-5. With 4:37 left in the third, James Desmarais gave the Pétroliers their first lead of the match, one that stood the test of time. “I’ve experienced comebacks like this before at the Colisée and it’s always an incredible feeling,” Pétroliers head coach Pierre Pelletier said. “During a good part of the match the puck didn’t roll our way and 3L took advantage of our mistakes, but we saw that our guys were playing with intensity.” Tonight the Pétroliers are on the road facing the Sorel-Tracy Eperviers, then tomorrow night the Jonquière Marquis will take to the ice of the Colisée de Laval for an 8:00 pm face-off.
Latest Articles
- Opinion: Thank you, Mayor Plante, for confusing which date is Halloween
- Daniela Caputo's Destinations: Island-hopping in Greece - Heraklion, Crete
- Monteuil’s Marco Masucci moving on
- Rocket on a roll with gritty play
- Pétroliers produce positive results
- MoWest public safety notes
- Church of Saint John the Baptist hosts new concert series
- Beaconsfield wins healthy workplace award
Most Popular
Articles
- Conservation group encourages people to leave their leaves on the ground
- CSL, resident differs on resolution of alleged ACC incident
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- "Le Vieux Pen"
- Brookwood remains perfect as Laval takes first loss
- Montreal Shira Choir celebrates the power of music
- Over 900,000 without power in Quebec as winds top 100km/h
- Student Voices: The Importance of Being Bilingual
- The Segal Centre strikes gold with the fabulous musical Mythic
- Wolves outlast Brookwood
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Conservation group encourages people to leave their leaves on the ground
- CSL, resident differs on resolution of alleged ACC incident
- Attacks on pets in the West Island
- "Le Vieux Pen"
- Brookwood remains perfect as Laval takes first loss
- Montreal Shira Choir celebrates the power of music
- Over 900,000 without power in Quebec as winds top 100km/h
- Student Voices: The Importance of Being Bilingual
- The Segal Centre strikes gold with the fabulous musical Mythic
- Wolves outlast Brookwood
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.